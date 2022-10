Two people dead and third seriously injured following multi-vehicle collision in Co Monaghan

Two people have died and third is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle collision in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which involved two cars and a lorry.

Gardaí said the collision happened at approximately 6.15pm this evening, on the N2 at Mullaghanee, Castleblayney.

“The occupants of one of the cars, a man and woman in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger of the second car, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for her injuries, which are understood to be critical,” a garda spokesperson said.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling on the N2 at Castleblayney between 6.05pm and 6.30pm, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.