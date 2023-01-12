Two pedestrians killed within 15 minutes of each other in Dublin horror crashes

A Garda spokesman said they are appealing to any witnesses to make contact with them.

Two pedestrians were killed within a 15 minute period on Dublin’s streets last night.

In the first fatal collision, a man in his 40s was killed in a tragic road traffic accident in Dublin’s north-inner city shortly after 7pm.

Just fifteen minutes later, a 23-year-old male pedestrian also died after being struck by an SUV in West Dublin.

At approximately 7:00pm, Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the first crash after receiving reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred on Summerhill Parade,

The pedestrian, described as a man in his 40s, was brought to the Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

A Garda spokesman said they are appealing to any witnesses to this crash make contact with them.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

"They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda.”

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old male pedestrian was also killed after being struck by an SUV on the N81,

The man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

The deceased has been removed to the Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

An examination of the crash site has been completed and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

The Garda spokesman has also appealed for anyone who may have seen anything to contact Tallaght Garda Station.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

"They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”