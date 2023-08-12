Two of four teens missing in Louth and Meath found safe and well

The teens, who range in age from 15 to 17, are the subject of a public appeal issued by gardaí for information

UPDATE: Jennifer Halligan and Molly McCormack have been found safe and well.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are still seeking the public’s help in tracing four teens who have all gone missing in the Louth and Meath areas

The teens, who range in age from 15 to 17, are the subject of an appeal issued by gardaí for information.

Molly McCormack (15) is missing from Drogheda since last Tuesday afternoon.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 8” in height, has long brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Molly was wearing when she went missing.

Gardaí are concerned for Molly's wellbeing.

Molly McCormack

Anyone with any information on Molly's whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Another 15 year old, Jennifer Halligan, has been missing from Ratoath, since Wednesday evening.

Jennifer is described as being approximately 4' 11” in height, with a small frame, black hair and green eyes and a nose piercing.

It is also unknown what Jennifer was wearing when she went missing.

Gardaí added that they are also concerned for Jennifer's wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Jennifer's whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Kristina Simeckova

Gardaí are also appealing for information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Kristina Simeckova who is missing from her home in Bellurgan since last Saturday.

It's believed she may be in Dublin or Drogheda.

Anyone with any information on Kristina's whereabouts are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8445, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Martin O'Donoghue

Gardaí are also trying to locate 15-year-old Martin O'Donoghue who was last seen in Julianstown eight days ago, and is believed to have travelled to Cork in recent days.

Martin, who was last seen in Julianstown, Drogheda, Co. Louth on the evening of Friday 4th August, is described as being approximately 5ft 5” in height, of slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Martin was wearing when he went missing.

Martin is known to frequent Cork City, Midleton, Mahon and Little Island areas of Cork and it is believed that Martin may have travelled to Cork in recent days.

Gardaí are concerned for Martin's wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Martin's whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.