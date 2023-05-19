Two more schoolboys arrested over assault on Navan teen as three released without charge

Gardaí treating attack as a hate crime

A still from the viral video showing the attack on the boy in Navan

TWO more teenagers have been arrested as part of a garda investigation into an assault on a Navan schoolboy.

They are the fourth and fifth people to be formally quizzed by officers probing the assault which was filmed and widely circulated on social media.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime and the victim was hospitalised with serious facial injuries.

In a statement this afternoon, Gardaí said they are “continuing to investigate the assault of a teenage boy”.

"Two further juvenile teenagers have been arrested this afternoon in relation to this investigation.

“The two male juvenile teenagers were arrested for alleged offences under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1999. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Garda Stations in the Meath Region.”

They also confirmed: “The three male juvenile teenagers who were arrested this morning have been released without charge and a file will be referred in the first instance for consideration for admission to the Juvenile Diversion Programme in accordance with Part 4 of the Children Act, 2001.”

A 14-year-old boy was subjected to a violent attack during which he was punched and kicked several times near his school on Monday afternoon.

Garda has appointed an FLO [family liaison officer] who is liaising with the victim and the victim’s family.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and out of respect for the victim in this case we would request that people refrain from sharing this video,” the statement added.

All of the pupils involved in the incident have now been identified by gardaí.

The teenage boy was attacked by fellow students as he made his way home from school on Monday afternoon.

Specialist gardaí from the Garda Youth Diversion Programme are now expected to interview the suspects, who are all juveniles.

Garda juvenile liaison officers (JLOs) work with children who have committed offences and liaise with their families and victims about their behaviour as part of the Garda Youth Diversion programme.

“If gardaí go down this line in this case and it is deemed suitable for the programme, a formal caution will be given to the suspected offenders and their future behaviour will be supervised,” the source said.

The assault did not happen on school grounds but occurred as the teenager was walking across a nearby green.

Beaufort College in Navan has confirmed it has initiated “significant disciplinary procedures” against a number of pupils in relation to the attack.

School psychologists were also supporting pupils in a school yesterday amid concern about the impact of the incident on the school’s almost 800 pupils.

Representatives of the school patron body have also visited the housing estate where the assault took place.

Senior ministers have said they were horrified by the “very violent assault”, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemning the “nasty” individuals who shared videos of the shocking incident online.

Mr Varadkar contacted the teenager’s family to offer his support yesterday.

He called on the parents of those involved in Monday’s assault to “act and take responsibility” for what happened.

“I’m really appalled at what we saw happening in Navan there the other day,” he said in Dublin. “It seems to me that young man was targeted, essentially because he’s different, and was subjected to a very violent assault.

“And what’s worse still is people felt the need to video it, and then put online.

“It takes a particular type of person to post pictures and videos of people with the purpose of humiliating them, a particularly nasty type of individual does that type of thing.

“And then to see bystanders not only not trying to help, but actually joining in. So it was particularly hard to watch.

“My sympathies go to the young man and his family, I’m going to reach out to them myself today.”

Justice Minister Simon Harris said he spoke to the child’s mother on Wednesday night. “It was a moment that stopped us all in our tracks as we saw this image. I was quite horrified. I think the people in this country were horrified,” Mr Harris said.

“I think we like to think we have gotten to a better place as a country.

“I took the opportunity [on Wednesday] evening to speak to the teenage boy’s mum and just to convey my horror and my solidarity and to inquire, most importantly, as to his wellbeing.

“I’d have more to say on the matter other than I am conscious that there is a live garda investigation under way that does need to run its course. But I know the whole country is sending our best wishes to that young teenage boy for a speedy recovery.”