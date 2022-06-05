Two men killed in three car road crash on N15 in Co Sligo

"Two males, the driver and passenger of one vehicle, were fatally injured during the collision. The bodies of both males remain at the scene"

TWO men have been killed following a three car collision in Co Sligo this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic accident that occurred on the N15 in Rathcormack, Co. Sligo at approximately 5.20pm.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Three cars were involved in the collision.

“Two males, the driver and passenger of one vehicle, were fatally injured during the collision. The bodies of both males remain at the scene.

“Emergency services are also at the scene. The N15 is currently closed between Sligo town and Drumcliffe while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. The road will remain closed overnight. Local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí in Sligo are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.”

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the Rathcormack area between 5pm and 5.30pm are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.