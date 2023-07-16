Two men dead and seven injured in weekend of carnage on Irish roads

A male teenager (19) was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Tipperary shortly before 9pm, while a man in his 50s died in a second two-vehicle crash in Mayo

Two people have died and seven people have been injured following two separate, fatal crashes that occurred on Irish roads yesterday.

A male teenager (19) was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Tipperary shortly before 9pm, while a man in his 50s died in a second two-vehicle crash in Mayo at around 3.35pm yesterday afternoon.

The Tipperary accident occurred on the N24 in Ballykisteen, near Limerick Junction train station.

The teenager, a passenger in a car, was fatally injured in the crash and his body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The male driver and another male passenger of the same car were taken to University Hospital Limerick where the passenger remains in serious condition.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were also treated at UHL following the crash. It is believed their injuries were serious but non-life threatening.

Local diversion are in place at the N24 in Ballykisteen as the road remains closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Yesterday afternoon, gardaí and emergency services also attended the scene of a fatal two-car crash in Co. Mayo.

The incident occurred on the N5 at Ballymiles near Swinford at approximately 3.35pm.

A man in his 50s, the driver of one of the cars, was killed in the collision.

The male driver of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The passengers of each car – a man and a woman – are also receiving treatment for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators yesterday evening and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to this collision to contact them at Swinford Garda Station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.