Two men brawl in broad daylight as crowd cheers on in Dublin
One member of the crowd intervenes to drag the man off his opponent before other crowd members shouts “relax”.
Two men took part in a brutal fight as dozens of people cheered them on in Ballymun on Saturday.
The incident took place in Hollytree Square off Balbutcher Lane in the north Dublin suburb after the two men agreed to fight each other over a dispute.
A video of the incident shows the fight already underway as crowds cheer on the two men before one fighter gets the better of the other and knocks him to the ground where he continues to punch him in the head a number of times.
One member of the crowd intervenes to drag the man off his opponent before other crowd members shouts “relax”.
Read more
The fighters are briefly separated before the fight gets underway again when the fighter who knocked his opponent to the ground earlier lands another punch on him and once again gets him on the ground where he continues to punch him.
“Ooh, ooh, Oh my God. That was a solid,” an onlooker shouts.
Some members of the crowd then shout to “get them up” while others shout that it’s a “fair fight”.
Just before the men are separated one man present asks another to referee the fight.
The fighters are separated again while some present tell them to “go again” while one man says: “they’re the ones that agreed.”
Gardai said they were unaware of the incident when contacted today.
Today's Headlines
ARREST MADE | Gardaí seize €182,000 of drugs, high-end watches and over €5,000 cash in Dublin raid
home free | Former terrorist Isis bride Lisa Smith back in Dundalk on school run
'devastated' | Irishman’s body accidentally left on plane at Dublin Airport and returned to Greece
Bal-butchering | Two men brawl in broad daylight as crowd cheers on in Dublin
tik shock | Alleged UVF debt collector claims ‘pistol’-waving taxi video was meant to be TikTok joke
LOVE COO | Derry model Joanna Cooper set to tie knot with rugby star Conor Murray on Monday
'coward' | Jeffrey Epstein had more than 10 female sex partners before he died in prison cell
DRUGS DENIAL | Lorry driver charged with 130 kilo cannabis haul was at ‘Christian festival’
gaa talking point | David Brady: Mayo are the great hustlers the GAA world
PROBATION ACT | Dublin man (25) obstructed garda as she arrested dad for trying to assault him