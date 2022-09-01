Two men arrested over Tralee house fire that killed father and daughter (5)

Anthony O'Brien (29) died trying to save his daughter Nadine's life

The scene of the fire

A forensic Garda team arrived to the house fire in Tralee.

Two more people have been arrested by gardai investigating a fatal house fire that claimed the lives of a man and his five-year-old daughter in Tralee, Co. Kerry in May 2012.

Two men, who are both in their 40s, were arrested this morning and have been detained at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations.

A third man, who is aged in his 30s was arrested in June 2022 and had since been released without charge while a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Anthony O'Brien (30) and his daughter Nadine died at Killeen Heights on May 12, 2012. The girl's mother, aged in her late 20s, escaped by jumping from an upstairs window and sustained a broken leg.

A neighbour alerted emergency services after hearing shouting coming from the two-storey semi-detached house.

The fire broke out shortly after 2am.

Mayor of Tralee Grace O'Donnell said at the time that the community was devastated.

"Where this family were living is a wonderful community and I'm sure they'll be there for the family," she said.

"The people of Tralee will be there to help in whatever way we can.”

Gardaí said the two men arrested this morning are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations.

They added that investigations are ongoing.