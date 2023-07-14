Two men arrested as €11.4m worth of cocaine discovered in horsebox at Rosslare port

The discovery was made with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog ‘Dáithí’

The cocaine seized by Revenue at Rosslare on Thursday. Photo: Revenue.

Gardaí have arrested two men following the seizure of an estimated €11.4 million of cocaine by Revenue Customs Officers at Rosslare Europort, Co. Wexford.

The seizure was made yesterday lunchtime, July 13, after Revenue Customs Officers searched a horsebox that had come off a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

Gardaí said over 160kg of cocaine was discovered inside the animal trailer. The discovery was made with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog ‘Dáithí’.

“At approximately 1:30pm, Revenue Customs Officers conducted a search of a horsebox which had disembarked a ferry. During the course of this search an estimated 163kg of suspected cocaine was discovered,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Wexford Gardaí attended the scene and arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, in relation to this seizure.

“Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in the Wexford District.”

Gardaí said the drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis and investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Revenue Customs said the seizure is part of its ongoing work targeting “smuggling and shadow economy activity”.

"If businesses, or members of the public. have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” they added