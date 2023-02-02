Two men (20s) killed after car collides with articulated lorry in Co Mayo
Their bodies have since been removed to mortuary at Mayo University Hospital
Two young men have been killed after the car they were travelling in collided with an articulated lorry on the N60 at Facefield in Co Mayo last night.
Gardaí rushed to the scene of the fatal crash which occurred shortly before midnight.
Both occupants of the car, aged in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene on the Balla to Claremorris road.
Their bodies have since been removed to mortuary at Mayo University Hospital. Post-mortems will take place in due course.
The driver of the truck (30s) was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.
The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. Gardaí have said that Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene this morning.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
