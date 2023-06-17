Two lifeguards injured in lightning strike on Kerry beach
Several other town centre buildings are understood to have suffered flood damage
Two lifeguards have been taken to University Hospital Kerry after being struck by lightning on Banna Beach.
The incident occurred while both were on duty at the popular beach this afternoon when torrential rain and lightning struck the county.
The two lifeguards are being treated at the hospital but, thankfully, do not have serious injuries.
Tralee was particularly affected, with significant damage caused to buildings in the town, including the collapse of a roof on the Dunnes Stores premises on North Circular Road.
It is understood that the store had to be evacuated as a result of the damage. Much of the shop is also flooded. Nobody was injured but there has been significant damage to one of the busiest shops in the town. It is now closed.
Read more
Management at UHK have had to close a number of areas in the hospital and are appealing to the public to only present at the Emergency Department if it is an emergency situation.
The rain, described by locals as being monsoon-like, fell consistently for around 40 minutes and has left a trail of destruction in its wake.
Several other town centre buildings are understood to have suffered flood damage and some laneways in town centre are under up to a foot of water with people wading through the deluge. Maddens on Milk Market Lane is one such premises with locals coming to the rescue to help stave off flood waters.
The Aquadome was also hit by the rain with damage caused to the building.
Today's Headlines
homecoming | Crowds line streets to pay respects to much-loved Aslan rock legend Christy Dignam
happier note | Conor McGregor breaks silence in wake of rape claims to wish dad Tony a happy birthday
blaze drama | House in Co Clare is set on fire after lightning strike during thunderstorm
big haul | Man (30s) arrested as gardai seize designer watches, clothes and handbags in Dublin drugs raid
'apartheid' | Exclusion of kids in social housing from Dublin playground branded ‘disgraceful’
road tragedy | Man (40s) dies after incident involving lorry in Co Mayo
Greek shambles | FAI to conduct review after Ireland fans describe ‘chaotic’ scenes in Athens
'sadly missed' | Funeral details for tragic mum Anna Mooney who died in Dublin to be announced later
shocking | Two lifeguards injured in lightning strike on Kerry beach
'tragic incident' | Police name three-year-old boy and girl (11) found dead in London flat with parents