Two Irish tourists killed after being struck by car while on holiday in Rome

Two Irish tourists have died after being struck by a car while on holiday in Rome on Thursday, Italian Police have said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed the victims were Irish and are providing consular assistance.

The pedestrians were killed after being struck by a car on the Via Cristoforo Colombo in the south of the Italian capital, Italian news agency ANSA have said.

The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon near the Presidential Palace Castel Porziano shortly before 1pm and the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old Roman, remained at the scene and tried to “lend assistance”. ANSA said.

He is believed to have suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Italian media outlets are reporting.

Local police had secured the scene on Thursday afternoon and were beginning an investigation.

The DFA said: "The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases."

