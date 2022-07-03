Two injured, one seriously, in Co Clare crash involving car and two motorbikes

The collision involved two motorcycles and a car and the scene on the N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road at Munnia Burrin remains closed to traffic.

Two motorcyclists have been rushed to hospital following a serious road collision in Munnia Burrin, Co Clare, this afternoon.

One of the bikers suffered serious injuries and was rushed to University Hospital Galway while the other was also treated at the same hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The collision involved two motorcycles and a car and the scene on the N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road at Munnia Burrin remains closed to traffic.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 Kinvarra to Ballyvaughan Road between 2.30pm and 3.30pm today is asked to make footage available to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush garda station at 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.