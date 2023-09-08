Two gardaí being treated in hospital after Dublin house fire rescue

A large fire engulfed a home in Buirg an Rí Walk in Clondalkin at around 1.30am.

Two gardaí are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation after rescuing a woman from a house fire in Dublin in the early hours of the morning.

The fire is not believed to have started accidentally and a garda investigation into potential arson has commenced.

Gardaí attended to the scene where they were informed that a person may have been trapped inside the property.

Two garda members entered the buildng, despite thick smoke, using a ladder and entered the rear upstairs window.

Gardaí located a woman in her 50s and brought her to safety through the upstairs window to garda colleagues waiting below.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

The woman was brought to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

As a result of smoke inhalation, both male garda members were taken to Tallaght Hospital to receive treatment.

Both members have since been discharged but remain off duty.

A garda spokesman said: “All members involved are receiving support from their colleagues and local garda management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24-hour counselling service have been provided if required.”

Chief Superintendent Mick McNulty said: “I want to commend the incredible bravery of the two Gardaí. I have no doubt that their actions prevented a more tragic outcome.”

Gardaí in Ronanstown are appealing to anyone who may have information or who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them. Gardaí can be contacted at 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.