Two gardaí among five people in hospital after serious collision in Dublin
An official Garda car collided with another vehicle, according to a garda spokesman
An official Garda car collided with another vehicle, according to a garda spokesman.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred at about 8.35pm on the Crumlin Road in Dublin 12.
A total of five people, including two Garda members were taken to St James's Hospital to receive medical treatment.
Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Sundayworld.com understands that a female garda suffered suspected broken ribs in the incident.
The three civilians involved in the crash did not suffer serious injuries in the accident.
The road has since reopened..
Today's Headlines
new challenge | Mairead Ronan quits RTÉ’s Ireland’s Fittest Family in shock move
Brutal | Brothel robbery thugs attacked prostitute with hammer and meat cleaver in Kildare
evil killer | Sadistic murderer Stephen Scott has life licence revoked over gun charge
out of control | Loyalist feud: Crime boss Adrian Price orders 50 gang members to converge on estate
Candide photos | French government minister poses for Playboy magazine
dangerous driving | Electrician who tailgated unmarked garda car to avoid Dublin port tunnel toll gets ban
'Big issue' | TD says Ireland’s inability to track Russian ships is ‘simply not good enough’
'FINITE PROOF' | Kerry Babies: Retired garda accepts Joanne Hayes was not mum of ‘Baby John’
Horror crash | Two gardaí among five people in hospital after serious collision in Dublin
'criminal proceeds' | Prosecutors get more time to prepare case against ex RTE star accused of laundering €15k