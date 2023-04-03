Two gardaí among five people hospitalised after serious crash in Dublin

An official garda car collided with another vehicle, according to a garda spokesman

Two garda members are receiving medical treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Five people, including two gardaí, are in hospital following a serious crash in Dublin last night.

An official garda car collided with another vehicle, a garda spokesman said.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred at about 8.35pm on the Crumlin Road in Dublin 12.

The three civilians involved in the crash did not suffer serious injuries in the accident.

A total of five people, including two garda members were taken to St James's Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The three civilians involved in the crash did not suffer serious injuries in the accident.

The road has since reopened.