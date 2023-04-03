Two gardaí among five people hospitalised after serious crash in Dublin
Five people, including two gardaí, are in hospital following a serious crash in Dublin last night.
An official garda car collided with another vehicle, a garda spokesman said.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision which occurred at about 8.35pm on the Crumlin Road in Dublin 12.
A total of five people, including two garda members were taken to St James's Hospital to receive medical treatment.
Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The three civilians involved in the crash did not suffer serious injuries in the accident.
The road has since reopened.
