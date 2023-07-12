Two former RTÉ bosses decline Dáil committee invites to appear tomorrow

Ryan Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly yesterday made claims which contradicted the evidence given to the committees by Ms O’Keefe.

Former RTÉ chief financial officer Breda O'Keefe and former board chair Moya Doherty. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Former RTÉ Board Chair Moya Doherty and former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of RTÉ Breda O’Keefe have both declined to come before TDs tomorrow in the latest grilling of RTÉ executives.

The new RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst is set to make his committee debut tomorrow morning when he comes before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In an email to the PAC last night, Ms O’Keefe said she watched the initial Media committee meetings and so took time off work and spent “considerable time” in putting together an opening statement before coming into the Media committees.

“My opening statement was well received by the Oireachtas Media Committee and no substantive questions arose from my opening statement. I have nothing further to add to that statement with respect to the matters addressed therein,” she said in her letter last night.

“I therefore respectfully decline the Public Accounts Committee meeting invitation to attend before it.”

She said she is “happy” for her opening statement to be read into the record at the PAC tomorrow morning.

RTE former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Doherty this morning also told the committee she is “not in a position” to attend the meeting.

As well as Mr Bakhurst, Ms Doherty and Ms O’Keefe, the following RTÉ chiefs were also invited: former DG Noel Curran; chair of the RTÉ Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh; CFO Richard Collins; the now former director of commercial Geraldine O’Leary; head of legal Paula Mullooly; director of content Jim Jennings and head of sport Declan McBennett.

Mr McBennett is due to appear before the Media Committee this afternoon to discuss the controversy surrounding GAAGO.

Mr Jennings has previously said he is ill and unable to attend previous committees.

Mr Bakhurst said Mr Collins is willing to attend committee hearings but said he has taken a step back from the daily role as CFO.

It is unclear if Ms O’Leary will attend the meeting as she resigned from RTÉ with immediate effect.