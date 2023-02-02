Two Dublin Lotto players win €1m and €250k prizes in midweek draw
The winning digits in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on Wednesday, February 1 were 4, 6, 14, 28, 37, 46 and the bonus number was 17.
A Dublin Lotto player has become an overnight millionaire after winning last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.
The online player scooped up €1 million and has officially become the fifth person to be upgraded to millionaire status through the National Lottery games so far this year.
Also winning big last night was a player from Ranelagh in south Dublin, who is €250,000 richer thanks to the Lotto Plus 2 midweek draw. The winning quick pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw in SuperValu, Ranelagh.
The National Lottery has confirmed this morning that the Lotto Plus 2 winner has made contact, and arrangements are being made for them to collect their winnings.
There was no winner of Wednesday night’s Lotto Jackpot worth €2,759,603, meaning Saturday’s jackpot rolls to an estimated €3 million.
However, more than 63,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.
The National Lottery are now appealing to their online Lotto Plus 1 players in Dublin to check their tickets carefully.
The big winner is advised to make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.
