Two dead and three people hospitalised following serious collision in Co Monaghan

Two people have died following a serious road traffic collision in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí have confirmed that three people have been taken to hospital, two of which are in a critical condition. The bodies of the deceased remain at the scene at this time.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision, which occurred at 6.45pm this evening on the N54 in Legnakelly on the Clones to Smithborough road.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

A garda spokesperson said “one vehicle is currently at the scene”.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” the spokesperson said.

