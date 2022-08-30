Two dead (80s) and third injured after horror multi-vehicle crash in Cork
Two people have died and a third is in a serious condition after an horrific road traffic accident in Cork which prompted Gardaí to implement their emergency response plan.
The collision occurred outside Ringaskiddy at 11.15am on the N28 near the Shannon Park roundabout and involved an articulated lorry and a car.
It is understood other vehicles were damaged by flying debris.
Two people were critically injured and one died at the scene before they could be transferred to hospital.
A second person with critical injuries was pronounced dead a short time later.
Both of the deceased were understood to be in their 80s.
It is understood a third person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).
Initial reports indicated that the lorry involved may have overturned onto its side after the collision.
One eyewitness said the car involved was partially crushed.
Gardaí, HSE paramedics, Carrigaline and Crosshaven fire brigade responded to the alert and were at the scene within minutes.
A total of five ambulances deployed as a precautionary measure.
A medical support helicopter was also on standby.
The N28 road - which links Cork to Ringaskiddy and Cork's deepwater port and the nearby town of Carrigaline - is one of the busiest routes in the region.
Gardaí deployed a special road traffic management plan to deal with the scale of the collision.
The vehicles and debris from the collision had partially blocked the road.
Motorists were urged to avoid the area if at all possible given the heavy traffic build-up.
Drivers who cannot avoid the area have been warned to expect major delays and urged to follow all Garda traffic diversions.
Garda forensic accident scene investigators are now conducting a detailed examination of the scene to determine the precise cause of the tragedy.
All the vehicles involved will also be subjected to a detailed examination.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Gardaí in Carrigaline.
