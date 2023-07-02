Two classmates die as former school St Michael’s College in Dublin mourns ‘devastating loss’

St Michael’s College in Dublin confirmed the death of a second student, Max Wall, just hours after news emerged of the death of former student, Andrew O’Donnell (18) while on holiday in Greece

The young man died on the Grekk island of Ios.

Two Leaving Cert classmates have died in a “devastating loss” for their former secondary school.

St Michael’s College in Dublin confirmed the death of a second student, Max Wall, just hours after news emerged of the death of former student, Andrew O’Donnell (18) while on holiday in Greece.

In a statement this afternoon, St Michael’s said: “On a day of immense sadness for the school, we have been notified of another devastating loss from the class of 2023, with the passing of Max Wall.

“Max was a constant source of positivity, encouragement and fun for all of those around him. He was extremely popular with staff and students alike, and a fantastic supporter of our teams during the various cup campaigns (as well as a great brother to past pupil, Charlie).

“Our thoughts are with Max’s family at this awful time and with his friends who have experienced such shocking loss over the last 24 hours.

“Our school staff are available to speak with and assist any students who would like to connect over the coming days and weeks.2

It is understood Mr Wall died today.

Mr O’Donnell was on holiday with friends on the Greek island of Ios.

He had been missing for over 24 hours before his body was discovered by a cliff.

His former school paid tribute to Mr O’Donnell this afternoon, saying: “We have learned of the tragic passing of Andrew O’Donnell, a member of our recently graduated class of 2023.

“Andrew was not only a popular classmate and friend, but a proud and committed member of our football team. He was kind to those around him, honest in all of his endeavours and a great brother to Rory (Transition Year).

“Andrew will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

The school added that its “thoughts” were with the young man’s family and friends at an “extremely difficult time”.

St Michael’s students are being connected with support services within the school, as a result of the tragic loss of a peer.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is aware of the tragedy.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases," the spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

This is the third case in the past seven days that has seen a young Irishman lose his life while holidaying in Greece.

Rory Deegan (22) from Cullohill in Co Laois died last Sunday in Zakynthos after his body was found in a swimming pool. Mr Deegan was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His death caused immense shock and sadness in his local community and among his many friends at Technological University of Shannon in Limerick City.

More to follow...