Two children left hospitalised following ‘serious’ scrambler motorbike accident
Two children have been taken to hospital following a serious accident involving scrambler motorbikes in Ballymena on Thursday afternoon.
The incident took place in the Dunclug area of the town at around 5pm.
According to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), three emergency crews attended the accident and the Air Ambulance was also involved in the response.
One of the children is understood to have been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by Air Ambulance and the other was transported by ambulance.
A spokesperson for NIAS said: “NIAS received a 999 call at 16:47 following reports of two children having been injured following a biking incident in the Dunclug area of Ballymena this afternoon.
“NIAS dispatched three Emergency Crews and a Doctor to the scene and also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to the incident.”
SDLP councillor in the area Eugene Reid wrote on social media: “A serious incident has taken place tonight in the Dunclug area. Children are severely injured and in hospital.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families. I wish them speedy recovery.
“I also thank those local people who tended to the injured immediately after the incident and to the emergency services who administered first aid and ensured the injured got the best medical treatment.”
