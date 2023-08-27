Two children hospitalised after crash in which BMW driver ‘made off from scene’

. A number of passengers of both vehicles, including two children, were treated by ambulance crews.

Police are appealing for information after a driver made off from the scene of a crash which resulted in two children being hospitalised.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Shore Road in Whiteabbe, Co Antrim, at around 6.15pm on Saturday evening.

The PSNI confirmed that a red BMW travelling towards Carrickfergus was in collision with a blue Ford Focus. A number of passengers of both vehicles, including two children, were treated by ambulance crews.

The driver of the BMW made off from the scene and enquiries remain ongoing to detain the driver.

Sergeant Dickson said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the Shore Road area during this time, who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting 1530 26/08/23."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said two patients were taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

A spokesperson for the service said that a 999 call was received at 6.11pm on August 26, in relation to the incident.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and three emergency crews to the incident," he said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients have been taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."