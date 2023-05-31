Two children found ‘clinging to buoy’ rescued off Dublin coast after being swept out to sea

A passing boat which happened to be helmed by an off-duty member of the Howth Coast Guard team picked up the two children

The Irish Coast Guard has urged people to exercise caution when near the coast as the good weather continues over the coming days.

Two children were rescued by the Irish Coast Guard on Tuesday evening after getting into difficulty in the water in north county Dublin.

An Irish Coast Guard spokesperson said: "This evening [Tuesday] the Irish Coast Guard national operations centre received 999 calls of two children in difficulty in the sea at Malahide close to the Grand Hotel.

"The Irish Coast Guard rescue team from Howth who were just returning from a call were tasked along with Howth RNLI and Coast Guard Rescue 116.

A passing boat which happened to be helmed by an off-duty member of the Howth Coast Guard team picked up the two children who were out of depth clinging to a mooring buoy.

"The two were dropped ashore to waiting Coast Guard shore crews, they didn’t require any further medical attention.

"With the good weather continuing we encourage people to exercise caution near the coast; we are encouraged by the quick response of the public recently to contact the Coast Guard at 112 or 999 when they see someone who may be in trouble."

The area in question is normally a red flag beach during lifeguard season which means it has been deemed too unsafe to swim.