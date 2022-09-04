Two children and adult teenager die after ‘violent incident’ at house in Dublin

The tragedy occurred around 12.30am this morning at a home in the Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Two children and an adult teenager have died after a violent incident at a house in Dublin.

The tragedy occurred around 12.30am this morning at a home in the Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Three female siblings, two children and an adult teenager, were removed from the scene by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where all three were later pronounced deceased.

A teenage boy was removed from the scene to Tallaght Hospital with serious, but what are believed, at this time, to be non-life threatening injuries.

Unarmed gardaí were the first to respond to reports of an incident which a spokesperson has described as “violent, challenging and traumatic”.

Following an intervention by Garda Armed Support Unit members, involving the discharge of less than-lethal devices, a man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The mother of the dead siblings, who was not injured at the scene, was also removed to CHI Crumlin and is currently receiving medical treatment.

All persons involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other. Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident, at this time.

The Rossfield Estate in Tallaght

The tragedy has been described as “unfathomable” by the Mayor of South Dublin Emma Murphy.

“It's unbelievable. It's horrific. The details are still emerging this morning but the loss of three young lives, three young girls is just unfathomable.”

“There's a huge sense of shock across the community, it's going to be a really, really tough road ahead for the community involved. And for the family involved.”

Officers in Tallaght have established an Incident room and all the circumstances of this incident are being investigated.

The scene in Rossfield Estate remains sealed off today and a Forensic Examination will be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Coroner’s Office and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed. Post Mortems will take place in due course.

Ms Murphy, the Mayor of South Dublin, said: “People are waking up on a Sunday morning to the most awful news of three young lives taken, and it's going to be a really, really tough road ahead for the local community there.”

An Garda Síochána have appointed a family liaison officer and An Garda Síochána will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other state agencies.

A Garda spokesperson said: “This violent, challenging and traumatic incident was responded to by uniform unarmed Garda first responders from Tallaght District, supported by uniform members and armed detectives from the wider DMR South Division and Specialist Armed Support Unit members.

"An Garda Síochána has put in place welfare supports for, and will continue to support, all members who attended this incident.”