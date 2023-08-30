Two charged over vehicle thefts and criminal damage at Dublin shopping centre

Gardaí raided a number of homes in Ballymun and Coolock on Tuesday and recovered two cars and a number of items believed to have been stolen.

Gardaí have arrested and charged two men in relation to thefts of vehicles and criminal damage at a shopping centre in north Dublin.

They are due to appear before court later this morning.

It comes after gardaí raided a number of homes in Ballymun and Coolock on Tuesday and recovered two cars and a number of items believed to have been stolen.

The men arrested are aged in their 20s and 30s.

“Gardaí investigating a number of incidents of theft, criminal damage and the unauthorised taking of two vehicles at a shopping centre in Coolock, Dublin 17, on the August 28, 2023, have arrested two individuals,” a spokesperson said.

“The two men were detained at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region North. Both have been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) Dublin this morning.”