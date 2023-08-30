court appearance | 

Two charged over vehicle thefts and criminal damage at Dublin shopping centre

Gardaí raided a number of homes in Ballymun and Coolock on Tuesday and recovered two cars and a number of items believed to have been stolen.

Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin

Eimear Rabbitt

Gardaí have arrested and charged two men in relation to thefts of vehicles and criminal damage at a shopping centre in north Dublin.

They are due to appear before court later this morning.

It comes after gardaí raided a number of homes in Ballymun and Coolock on Tuesday and recovered two cars and a number of items believed to have been stolen.

Read more

The men arrested are aged in their 20s and 30s.

“Gardaí investigating a number of incidents of theft, criminal damage and the unauthorised taking of two vehicles at a shopping centre in Coolock, Dublin 17, on the August 28, 2023, have arrested two individuals,” a spokesperson said.

“The two men were detained at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region North. Both have been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) Dublin this morning.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos