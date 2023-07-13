Two bikers hospitalised after motorcycles hit bridge in Kildare

The male drivers of both vehicles were rushed to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries.

Two motorcyclists are in hospital this evening after a serious motorbike crash in Kildare earlier today.

Gardaí attended the scene of the accident in Prosperous, at approximately 2.10pm.

The collision, which involved two motorcycles, occurred at Healy’s Bridge between Prosperous and Kilmeague in Co. Kildare.

The male drivers of both vehicles were rushed to Tallaght University Hospital with serious injuries.

A statement from gardaí said: “The road was closed between Mylerstown Crossroads and Downings Crossroads earlier this afternoon to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Prosperous and Kilmeague this afternoon, between 1.45pm and 2.30pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”