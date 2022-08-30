Two 16-year-old boys die in ‘tragic drowning incident’ in Lough Enagh, Derry
Two teenage boys, both aged 16, have died in a “tragic drowning incident” after getting into difficulty in Lough Enagh,in Derry.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement said officers were called shortly after 6.25pm on Monday to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water.
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a rapid response paramedic, five emergency crews, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were dispatched to the scene.
Read more
NIAS also tasked the air ambulance to attend the incident.
The PSNI’s Inspector Brogan said: “One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
“A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“One other male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
“Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured.
“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”
Today's Headlines
horror ordeal | Well-known criminal and pal arrested after women assaulted and robbed on Kildare night out
emergency response | Two dead (80s) and third injured after horror multi-vehicle crash in Cork
Oh Boy | Fiona O’Carroll confirms Mrs Brown’s Boys will return next year with new series
'Whirl of Culture' | Dublin city centre location listed among “coolest streets in the world”
suspended | Injunction granted against Westmeath teacher who refused to address trans pupil as 'they’
Bri Love You | Kerry Katona says Brian McFadden proposed after 3 weeks because she was so ‘good in bed’
'Deepest Sympathies' | Boxer Barry McGuigan leads tributes to GAA star who died after 6-week cancer battle
swimming tragedy | Enagh Lough drowning victims named as priest tells of families’ devastation
brought to justice | Man who spent years on the run in Ireland after US death crash is jailed for 11 years
major blow | Cocaine worth €65 million en route from South America seized at Dutch port