TV licence sales have dropped by €1m since RTÉ announced Ryan Tubridy’s departure

In the fourth week of August, only 8,615 TV licences were sold, a decrease of 40pc when compared to the same period last year.

TV licence sales plummeted €1m after RTÉ announced presenter Ryan Tubridy would not be returning to the airwaves.

Sales and renewals have been falling off a cliff for weeks following the revelations around the €345,000 worth of ‘hidden payments’ to the presenter.

However, sales fell even further in the week after RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst announced talks about returning to air had collapsed with Mr Tubridy.

In the fourth week of August, only 8,615 TV licences were sold, a decrease of 40pc when compared to the same period last year.

This equals to €924,640 in revenue of the €160 charge.

The previous week, sales were down by €554,560, with a total of 3,466 fewer TV licences were sold compared to the same time in 2022.

“TV licence sales for the fourth week in August were 8,615,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Media.

“The comparable figure for the same period in 2022 was 14,394.”

Almost €6m of revenue has now been lost as a result of the crisis, with the latest figures bringing the loss to €5.94m.

Culture and Media Minister Catherine Martin (Photo: Niall Carson/PA)

It comes as the interim Mazars report into the controversial barter accounts used to make €75,000 payments to Mr Tubridy was published last week.

The report found there were no rules in place for paying for items using the barter account.

Meanwhile, a decision on how the TV licence will be reformed will be made by senior ministers “early next year”, according to Media Minister Catherine Martin.

The Government said it had paused RTÉ reform when the controversy surrounding €345,000 of undeclared payments broke in June.

The can was kicked down the road on the contentious €160 charge last year when the Government rejected the Future of Media Commission’s recommendation to scrap the charge and fund it from the exchequer.

A special group of civil servants was set up to look at how the TV licence could be reformed instead and their recommendations were sent to the minister at the end of March.

Ms Martin said today she had shared the report with the heads of Government and “relevant ministers”. It had been planned to make a decision on reform of RTÉ before the summer but this was paused due to the controversy.

“We paused that decision but the discussions will continue on that,” she said

“The first priority is the interim funding but I think discussions definitely have to continue in relation to the funding model. I had said that we would wait until the two external examinations are completed but I will engage with the leaders on that.”

Ms Martin said the decision would probably be made “early” next year but any new laws that would be brought in would add a further delay.

RTÉ today laid out a scoping document for its register of interests for employees, where they will have to make returns to the ethics watchdog Sipo.

However, it was unlikely there would be a retrospective aspect to the register, according to Ms Martin.

The minister said she wanted sanctions for people who did not follow the rules of the register and that this needed to form part of discussions with unions and new RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst.

She added that he did not suggest a figure for a salary cap for top presenters when he met her last week and refused to say whether she had a figure in mind herself.