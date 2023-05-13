TUV candidate Anne Smyth says Ulster in ‘precarious’ phase over connection with UK

The veteran unionist activist is being hotly tipped to take a seat for the TUV in the Titanic ward of east Belfast.

Anne Smyth standing as a TUV candidate in May’s council elections goes door to door during a leaflet drop in Ballybeen estate in East Belfast. Mrs Smyth places the leaflets through the letter box with kitchen utensil, to save her from being bitten

Our photo of Dr CLIFFORD Smyth as `Deirdre Blanchflower' was taken at a charity Christmas function in Belfast, in 1993.

Traditional Unionist Voice candidate Anne Smyth believes Ulster is entering a precarious phase over its connection with the rest of the United Kingdom.

And that’s why at the age of 71, she has decided to put her name forward in the forthcoming Local Government elections.

“You can sit and complain about things or you can get up and get out and do something about it.” she says.

A veteran unionist activist, who first pounded the pavements of Northern Ireland in support of her then politician husband Clifford 50 years ago, Anne Smyth is being hotly tipped to take a seat for the TUV in the Titanic ward of east Belfast.

The area comprises of solid unionist Ballymacarret, Beersbridge, Bloomfield, Sydenham and Woodstock.

We caught up with her mid-week as she led a leaflet drop in the neighbouring Ballybeen district where her TUV colleague Andrew Girvin is candidate.

“It was good of Anne to offer to give me a hand with the leaflet drop.” said local businessman Andrew.

With a backpack full to the brim with party propaganda leaflets and a bottle of chilled water to stave off the inevitable thirst, Anne Smyth looked every inch the seasoned professional as she hurried around the streets.

“This won’t be the first time I got lost in Ballybeen.” she said.

“I can remember canvassing for the first time in 1973. My first child Adam was just a baby and we had to carry him around in his cot which sat on the back seat of the car.” Anne recalled.

A future news reporter, Anne’s son Adam, is currently director of BBC Northern Ireland.

Out on the campaign trail, Anne always makes sure she carries her secret weapon with her. And it sets her apart from every other candidate in the race.

It’s a metal fish slice!

“I’ve been bitten once too often in the past to run the risk of being bitten by a dog again.” she says.

“I started canvassing for my husband in 1973 and very early on I learned you could come a cropper when putting your hand through a letter box. These days I place the leaflet on the flap and then use the fish slice to push it through the hole.”

“And that way I save my fingers from being bitten by hungry dogs!” she laughed.

Glasgow-born Anne Adam was still a teenager when she left her home city to study law at Queen’s University, Belfast, in 1969. And after meeting her future husband Clifford Smyth, she decided to stay.

A talented musician - taught by the world famous accordionist Tony Verrechio from her native city - she has played in Orange Halls all over Northern Ireland while her husband Clifford danced and dressed as the ‘Brazilian Bombshell’ singer and dancer, Carmen Miranda, complete with a fruit bowl hat!

“We did that for charity.” she explained.

A semi-professional musician all her adult life, Anne still performs. Only recently, she completed a tour of church venues in England along with her historian husband.

“I managed to source a special instrument which I found on the Mull of Kintyre, of all places. It has a perfect sound and I love playing it.” she said.

Along with fellow Queen’s students Jim Allister and Sammy Wilson, Anne helped found the Democratic Unionist Party lead by the then firebrand Free Presbyterian Preecher, the Reverend Ian Paisley.

“At that time we were all keen followers of Ian Paisley, but as the years went on, we became worried about the direction the party was going in.”

“In the run up to the Good Friday Agreement, it became clear Ian Paisley was no longer the man he once was. I honestly believe Sinn Fein spotted that and took full advantage.” said Mrs. Smyth.

And she added: “But of course, so did Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was despicable.”

Anne Smyth says like many other former DUP members, she was believed Ian Paisley wouldn’t be won over by smooth-talking nationalist politicians, but she was wrong.

“I know there was enormous pressure brought to bear on Ian Paisley at the time of the GFA by politicians’ from right around the word. I was convinced he wouldn’t buckle, but in the end, he did.” Anne Smyth said emphatically.

And she added: “Of course the same thing is happening today with the Windsor Framework.”

The TUV veteran is convinced unionism suffers from constant nationalist propaganda on issues like the Irish language which has growing support in east Belfast.

“I’ve listened to and studied the so call research into use of the language among members of the Protestant community.

“It has been claimed Protestant soldiers in the trenches of World War I spoke Irish to each other, but I just don’t believe that.”

“I feel many people have been bought off by the Government money.” she said.

“No one wants to go back to the bombs and bullets, but I sincerely believe the unionist people paid an enormous price for peace.

“I’m extremely worried about the Union, not just in Northern Ireland, but in Scotland and England as well. And I don’t trust the UK Government one bit.” she insisted.

Anne Smyth maintains she is offering the community the option of a Traditional Unionist Voice to represent their interests. And using he vast knowledge of the Ulster Scots tongue, she added: “We’ll mak a kirk or a mill o’ it!” meaning, ‘The choice is yours!’