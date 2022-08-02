Trucker who followed GPS rather than 'turn back now' signs gets stuck on top of Kerry mountain
Declan MaloneKerryman
A truck driver, who followed the directions of his GPS rather than the 'turn back now' signs on the roadside, brought traffic to a halt on the Conor Pass road in West Kerry for two hours on Bank Holiday Monday.
The driver, who was transporting a mobile home to West Kerry, managed to navigate to within 1km of the summit before the narrowing road finally brought him to a halt.
Here the driver is examining the lie of the land as he struggled to reverse back down the misty road.
