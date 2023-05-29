Truck driver airlifted to hospital after being trapped for over two hours following crash

The fire service used specialised cutting equipment to extricate him before loading him onto the helicopter

There were chaotic scenes on the N25 Main Rosslare Road near Killinick this morning, after an accident saw a truck overturn and shed its of steel girders all over the road.

The road is currently closed to traffic and Wexford County Council estimate that it will remain so until between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. this evening as work is under way to clear the scene.

Accident Truck Overturned on Rosslare Road near Killinick

The National Ambulance Service, the Fire Service and Gardaí all rushed to the scene at around 9.30 a.m. and eventually the assistance of the Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter was sought to airlift the driver of the truck to University Hospital Waterford for further medical attention.

It is reported that heavy breaking at the ongoing N25 roadworks may have resulted in the truck’s load, heavy steel girders, shooting forward into the cab of the truck, completely destroying it.

The driver was said to have been trapped in the vehicle for over two hours as the fire service used specialised cutting equipment to extricate him before loading him onto the helicopter.

Miraculously his injuries are described as being “non life-threatening”.

A huge crane was also required to begin the significant process of clearing the road.

With the resurfacing works already causing significant delays on that stretch of road, things came to a complete standstill this morning before the road was closed entirely.

It will now remain closed until at least 5 p.m. with diversions signposted. Road users are warned to expect delays.