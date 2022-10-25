Trolley numbers hit peak for 2022 with 669 patients waiting on hospital beds

The union called for a number of measures to be implemented to deal with overcrowding as 669 people, including 28 children, were on trolleys as of Tuesday morning.

The number of trolley patients waiting for hospital admission has his record numbers for the year, according to new figures provided by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The hospitals with the highest numbers of trolleys were University Hospital Limerick, which had 80 patients waiting for admission; Cork University Hospital (72); Letterkenny University Hospital and St James’ Hospital (both 51); University Hospital Galway (45); and Sligo University Hospital (35).

Limiting non-emergency hospital care, receiving extra capacity from the private sector, and requiring hospitals to publish real-time admission schedules are among the courses of action listed by the INMO.

“It is extremely concerning but not surprising that we have 669 patients on trolleys today. We have seen a 27 per cent increase of patients on trolleys in the last week,” said INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

“A range of measures must be taken now in the short to medium term, including the curtailment of all non-emergency, elective care. Capacity from the private sector must be provided immediately. There needs to be a laser focus on the recruitment and retention of nurses and midwives.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha also called on the HSE and Department of Health to “taker immediate action” and encourage patients to consider alternative healthcare options in order to free up hospital beds.

“We are now calling on the Health Service Executive, Minister for Health and the Health and Safety Authority to take immediate action in the worst hit spots. The specialist teams for Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway must be deployed today.

“The health and safety of our members and the patients they are trying their best to care for must take priority. We know that they are currently operating in truly unsafe care environments.

“The fact of the matter is the HSE and Department of Health must do everything in their power to ensure that our hospitals are adequately staffed and that each hospital has the ability to retain staff who are currently overwhelmed by their workload. We cannot afford to have unacceptably high nursing staffing vacancies coupled with an overcrowding crisis.

“If Government and HSE are serious about keeping Irish nurses in Irish hospitals then they must take immediate action on safe staffing, fast tracking recruitment and getting private hospitals on the pitch now.”