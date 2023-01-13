Tributes to young Kerry sports star Saoirse Buckley after her tragic passing

Saoirse Buckley, a young GAA star, was remembered by her local Kenmare club in a heartfelt post this week.

Tributes have poured in to remember a young girl who passed away on Wednesday in ICU.

Saoirse Buckley, a young GAA star, was remembered by her local Kenmare club in a heartfelt post this week.

"No words can describe our deep sadness at the untimely passing of Saoirse Buckley,” said Kenmare’s Inbhear Scéine Gaels Ladies in a statement on Facebook.

"We as a club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Saoirse Buckley, to her parents Mary-Ann and Mike, brothers Aaron and Callum and all the extended Buckley and O’Sullivan Batt family.

"Also to her friends, teammates and coaches.

"Saoirse was a wonderful girl and talented underage member of our club that has been taken too soon.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis."

Read more Galway dad reveals how ‘quick-thinking’ pals saved son from drowning after freak accident

Saoirse was described as “a very talented player and beautiful young girl” by her former club in Kilgarvan.

The young Kerry soccer star – whose basketball club also lead tributes to Saoirse – passed away in University Hospital Kerry’s ICU on Wednesday.

The Kenmare Kestrels said Saoirse “was an extremely talented basketball player, a loyal teammate, and a joy to coach.”

"What a lovely, genuine, honest and considerate girl with great determination,” one mourner added.

“There aren’t enough words to express the sadness we feel at the loss of your beautiful girl,” another has said.

Tributes continue to pour in for the young Kerry sports star.

She is remembered by her family, including her siblings, grandparents, uncles, aunts and wider community.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday January 14 at St. Patrick’s Church in Kilgarvan.