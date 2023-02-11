Tributes to young boxer who died after car crashed into Galway lake as he is named locally
John Keenan (16) and another man died while a third is fighting for his life in hospital after the horrific incident at Menlo Pier this morning
Tributes have been paid to a talented young boxer who was one of two people to tragically lose his life when a car went into the water in Galway in the early hours of the morning.
Named locally as John Keenan (16), he and another man died while a third is fighting for his life in hospital after the horrific incident at Menlo Pier this morning.
A garda spokesperson said: “At approximately 2.40am, gardaí and emergency services received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier in Galway city.
“Three males were removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway where two of the males have since passed away. The condition of the third male is currently described as critical.
“The scene at Menlo Pier is currently preserved for technical examination and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.”
John was a talented boxer who fought out of Olympic Boxing Club in Galway, which paid tribute to him in a statement today.
“It’s with deep pain, heartbreak and sorrow that the untimely and tragic death has occurred of one of our boxers John Keenan early hours this morning,” it reads.
"John has been with us at Olympic BC since he was 10 years after following his brother Martin Sammon through our doors.
“John had always had a big smile on his face and would go out of his way to do anything for anyone, He never let anything get him down.
“Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences goes out to John’s Brother Martin, his Mother Elizabeth and his brothers and sisters.
“May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace Amen.”
Gardai have appealed for anyone who has information and can assist with the investigation to contact them.
