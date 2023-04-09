Tributes to mum who died after horse riding tragedy in Co Galway

Emergency services were called to the scene, but Ms Hewitt was pronounced dead a short time later.

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died in a tragic horse riding accident in Co Galway.

She has been named locally as Heather Hewitt, who was in her 40s.

It is understood the accident happened while a horse was being mounted at Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre on Thursday. She had been riding with a local equestrian club at the time.

Ms Hewitt, originally from East Sussex in England, had moved to Knockanarra in Galway where she lived with her family.

A death notice says she will be “forever remembered by her loving husband Kieran, daughter Beth, parents Clive and Tracy, sister Andrea, stepchildren Conor, Jack and Millie, extended family and friends.”

"Kieran and all Heather’s family would sincerely like to convey their gratitude to those who helped following the accident and also to everyone for their kindness and support at this time.”

Her funeral is to take place at a later date in the UK.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but Ms Hewitt was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her body was removed to Galway University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and staff from the Health and Safety Authority attended the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre said on Saturday it did not want to comment on the incident but said their thoughts were with those affected by the tragedy.

Tributes have been pouring in from the horse riding community.

The Association of Irish Riding Clubs for the West of Ireland said "our hearts shocked and saddened on hearing of the untimely passing of Glenway Riding Club member, Heather Hewitt.

"On behalf of AIRC West Regional Committee, may we express our sincerest condolences to Heather's family, friends and fellow club members.

"Our thoughts are with you all and we would like you to know that we are here to support you in any way.

"May the love of those around you help through the days ahead,” they added.

Burren Riding Club said: "The news of the passing of Heather Hewitt of the Glenway Riding Club has shocked and deeply saddened AIRC members and Clubs through out the west .

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her broken hearted Husband Kieran, family, many friends, her club and all their members . Our hearts break for you all .

"We send you all our deepest and sincerest condolences and to our own member Jess and her partner George who are related to this family.

"As a mark of respect we will not be running our show this Sunday 9th April ."