Tributes to Limerick mum-of-two killed in crash on way home from Halloween party

A Limerick community is coming to terms with the loss of a young mum who lost her life in a tragic crash on Monday evening.

Helen Moynihan (32) was returning from a family Halloween event with her partner and children when their car collided with another on the N21 in Rathkeale.

"It was a day all about family, it was a family day out and all of that was taken away from them, taken away tragically,” local councillor Michael Collins told Sundayworld.com.

"The community is still coming to terms with the huge and heart breaking loss to the Moynihan family who are so well known and respected here,” he said.

"My thoughts are with Helen’s young family, her partner, her parents and her siblings.

"It’s so sad. It’s just so, so sad.”

The fatal crash happened at Reens Pike at around 4.30pm on Monday, when Gardaí and emergency services quickly responded to alerts.

Helen’s partner and two children were brought to University Hospital Limerick along with the driver of the second car, a young man in his 20s.

It is understood their conditions are non-life threatening.

The collision in Rathkeale comes as “more devastating news from a stretch of road that is unfortunately no stranger to tragedy or fatality,” said local councillor Adam Teskey.

He told Sundayworld.com in the day following the crash that the community wait with baited breath whenever the road is mentioned in the news.

"This is another heart-achingly painful experience for the entire community who are just horrified and deeply saddened by what happened.”

"The loss has left a huge void, this lady is a mother, a partner, a daughter,” he said.

"My sadness and sympathies are with the grieving family and everyone concerned.”

The Fine Gael councillor thanked the first responders on the scene as well as all road users who respected the diversions in place following the shocking incident.

"I also want to say that my thoughts are with the driver in the other car and his family.

"It is a terrible tragedy and we are truly left numb as we reckon with this.

"I want to express my condolences to all concerned. It is dreadful news, really devastating.”

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses of the incident to come forward, including any road users with any camera or dash-cam footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” a Garda spokesperson said.