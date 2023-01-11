Tributes pour in for ‘talented’ GAA star Paddy Hartnett (22) killed in Cork crash

Paddy Hartnett (22) died after his car collided with a van outside the village of Ballylanders on the Cork-Limerick border on Monday morning.

Tributes are being paid to a “kind and caring” young Cork GAA star who was tragically killed in a car crash earlier this week.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the van, a 50-year-old man, was treated in Cork University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Paddy, who grew up near the Cork-Limerick border in Knockanevin outside Mitchelstown, is believed to have been on his way to work at Johnson & Johnson in Castletroy when he lost his life.

Paddy’s remains will be reposing at The Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown, on Thursday, 12 January, from 4 pm to 7pm.

His funeral mass will take place at 12pm on Friday at Shraharla Church on Friday, followed by a burial in the Mitchelstown Church Cemetery.

Tributes have been pouring in for the engineering graduate, with his GAA club, Kildorrery GAA describing him as someone who was “liked by all” in a social media post.

“It is with great sadness and shock we learn today of the sudden death of our dear club member, player and friend to many, Paddy Hartnett,” the club wrote on Monday.

“Paddy will be sorely missed by all who knew him, and over the course of the next few days we will remember and commemorate him for the lovely friendly presence he was. From his playing days to helping at Cúl camp he was liked by all.

“Our thoughts are with Martin, Helen, Eoin, Harry and the late Jack, along with all his friends and family at this sad time”.

Coláiste Fionnchua in Mitchelstown, where Paddy attended secondary school, also paid tribute to the “talented sportsman”.

It said: “It was with a heavy heart that we learned of the sudden passing of past pupil Paddy Hartnett on Monday.

“Paddy will be forever remembered in Coláiste Fionnchua for his friendly, kind and caring nature. Paddy was always one to help his fellow classmates with their work and was always an encouraging and positive force amongst his peers.

“A talented sportsman, Paddy excelled at Hurling and Football throughout his years in school. We were very proud of all he achieved during his time with us.

“We wish to convey our deepest condolences to Martin, Helen, Eoin, Harry and the late Jack. Paddy was a true gentleman and will be missed by all in Coláiste Fionnchua. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

A friend wrote: “So sorry Martin, Helen, Eoin and Harry to hear of Paddy untimely death. He had always time for a chat and the crack no matter where you met him and he was a pure gentleman who will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. Rest in Peace Paddy”.

Another person said: “Our Sincere Sympathy Helen, Martin, Eoin, Harry, late Jack, extended Hartnett & Bailey family. Thinking of ye. Rip Paddy, gentleman, always smiling”.

While his former employers, The Hunters Rest pub, had some more kind words to say about the young man.

In a social media post, the establishment wrote: “Good Morning Mitchelstown. It is with Heartfelt Sadness that this morning we offer Our Sincere Condolences to the Hartnett & Bailey Families on the Tragic Passing of Paddy RIP.

“A valued colleague who extended the hand of friendship to all, Paddy was always a pleasure to work with. His speed of service, quick wit, charm and smile cheered many a soul who dined with us.

“May your Gentle and Gorgeous Soul Rest in Peace Dear Paddy.”