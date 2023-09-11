Tributes pour in for ‘lovely’ Dublin man who owned popular Irish pub in New York

James Keenaghan ran Kitty Kiernans bar in Brooklyn, which is proudly described as “the first Irish pub on 3rd Avenue”.

Tributes are pouring in for a Dublin man who owned a popular Irish pub in New York City.

Mr Keenaghan passed away on Friday just three weeks before his 60th birthday.

Kitty Kiernans closed its doors on Saturday night following Mr Kennaghan’s death, with the pub leading tributes to its owner on social media and encouraging patrons to pay their respects when the establishment reopened the following day.

“The outpouring of condolences and sympathy has been overwhelming. Thank you all so much,” they said in a Facebook post.

“We reopen tomorrow at the usual time if you’d like to come in and do some remembrance. So long, James. You were an absolute b*****d but that’s why we loved you.”

The bar also shared details on Mr Keenaghan’s wake and funeral mass. The Dublin man’s funeral service will take place on Friday morning at St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Brooklyn, followed by a burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

“Thank you all for your continued love and support. It’s been an unbelievable source of comfort through these difficult times, and it’s humbling to know just how many people out there loved James as much as we did,” the pub added.

Locals have been extending their condolences to Mr Keenaghan’s loved ones and sharing their fond memories of the publican online.

One person said: “So sorry to hear this news. This is a great loss to the neighborhood. Rest easy, sir, and raise a pint for us all.”

His brother Hughie wrote: “So long brother. Hopefully you'll join mam, dad, Patrick, Desmond and Declan. May you all rest in peace together. No fighting you.”

Another pal said: “Such a lovely man, always had a great welcome when we met up, sending love and hugs to James family”.

And a former employee added: “My deepest condolences to the Keenaghan family on the loss of James. James gave me a shot in Summer 2013 on my J1 and I was so lucky to have the Kitty's Family during my first period away from home. He had a 6th sense when it came to hangovers, greeting me on my 10 am shifts by throwing a cream cheese bagel across the bar. A kind man with a wonderful sense of humour. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”.

New York-based Irish trad musicians The Brooklyn Brds also paid tribute, saying: "RIP James Keenaghan, owner of Kitty Kiernan’s in Bay Ridge, shocked to hear of his unexpected passing yesterday. Thanks for always supporting us, you will be greatly missed."