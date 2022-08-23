Tributes pour in for Limerick man Dylan McCarthy who died after assault in Monasterevin

Gardai are investigating the incident involving up to 10 people during which Dylan and his father Eamonn were assaulted

Tributes have poured in for Limerick man Dylan McCarthy who died in Tallaght Hospital yesterday after being seriously injured in an altercation on Saturday night.

Gardai are investigating the incident involving up to 10 people during which Dylan, aged 29, from Kilmallock, and his father Eamonn, aged in his 50s, were assaulted at the entrance to a premises at Dublin Road, Monasterevin, shortly after midnight.

Dylan was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon.

Tributes were paid by McCarthy’s Limerick GAA club Kilmallock, which offered sympathies to his family and friends.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we at Kilmallock GAA pass on our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Dylan McCarthy,” the club said in a post on social media.

“Dylan played underage hurling and football at underage level and also played u21 and Junior hurling . He was a huge addition to any team and a real team player always.”

Kilmallock United soccer club held a minute’s silence on Monday evening before a match.

Sinn Féin councillor and Kilmallock resident PJ Carey, who is a friend of the family, said locals were hoping for the best after they received news of the assault and that the community has been devastated by the loss.

“It’s very grim, it’s very bleak. What can you say,” Mr Carey told the Limerick Leader. He said the McCarthys were a well-liked and respected family in the area.

“It has is hard to believe the way that society has gone; that two people could go in into a pub for a celebration and have this happen to them,” said Fine Gael councillor John Egan.

Local priest Fr Chris O'Donnell said there is a "cloud of awful sadness over the town".

"Everybody is heartbroken. The family are the quietest, nicest people. People would only speak good of them. It is every family's nightmare. There is nothing but prayers and love for them. They were just good, honest people in the wrong place at the wrong time and now we are left with this awful sense of the tragic nature of life and violence and repercussions," said Fr O'Donnell.

"It is a perpetual mystery that bad things can happen good people. All we can do is try to be with them as a community, as a parish, as a people and as neighbours and friends. It is just trying to share the pain.

"If we are trying to make sense of violence and something that doesn't have its origins in love or common decency or a sense of the dignity of life or the sacredness of life, we're never going to make sense of that. It is so alien to us that someone would do this to another life for no reason. They are the nicest of people. We are always going to struggle to try and make sense of it," said Fr O'Donnell, who pledged that the McCarthy family will be in his and parishioners' prayers and hearts.

Fellow councillor, Mike Donegan expressed his condolences to Marita and Eamonn and the entire family.

"The family would be highly respected in Kilmallock. This is terrible tragedy to befall any family. The whole of Kilmallock is there to support them in the coming days, weeks, months," said Cllr Donegan.

Well-known Kilmallock man PJ Cronin said there is "a pall of sadness over the parish".

"I know Marita and the whole family all their lives. You couldn't meet nicer. We're all thinking of and praying for them," said Mr Cronin.

Gardaí were awaiting the results of a postmortem examination on Dylan, which would decide the direction of their investigation. While the matter was being treated as a serious assault pending the postmortem results, all of the resources of a homicide inquiry have been committed to the case.

However, because a number of people were at the scene, and it appears Mr McCarthy was assaulted by several of them, it may take time to piece together all of the events around his death, The Irish Times reported.

Investigating gardaí have gathered CCTV from the area and also contacted other people who were at the scene when the dispute broke out.

An incident room has been established at Kildare Garda station. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available at Kildare town Garda station. As the incident occurred on the street, investigating gardaí believe dashcam footage recorded by drivers on Dublin Street between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday may prove crucial.