Tributes pour in for Kinsale man Liam Dyer (80s) who died after falling from mobility scooter

He passed away at Cork University Hospital on Sunday

Tributes have poured in for Liam Dyer (80s) who died after tragically falling from his mobility scooter.

The Kinsale man was rushed to Cork University Hospital following the incident where he tragically passed away, surrounded by his family, on Sunday.

Locals expressed their shock and grief at the death of the popular pensioner.

“We were shocked to hear of the sudden death of Liam, such a familiar figure in the town,” one tribune began.

“He was such a gifted person, working for a local firm and then on his own with his late wife, Joan. May they rest in peace together,”

Another added: “I have fond memories of Liam when he worked at O Regan's tailor's shop, my deepest sympathy to the dyer family.”

A third mourner shared: “Words cannot say enough know that I am with you and I wish you the greatest strength through this tragic unexpected painful loss.”

“Dear Sheila, Liam, Teddy, Fiona I extend my deepest sorrows to you & all your beloved families. My thoughts & prayers with you now.”

“May your dad Liam rest in Heavenly Peace reunited with mum,” they added.

Fr. Stan Hession from the Carmelite Friary in Kinsale remembered Liam as a gentleman.

“Sincere sympathy to Dyer family on your so sudden loss of a thorough gentleman who'd always bid you time of day with a cheerful smile and word.”

“May he rest in peace reaping the reward for many kindnesses and good turns. RIP.”

“Sincere sympathy to The Dyer Family and extended family on the recent unexpected sad passing of your dear Father Liam,” another tribute began.

“A great father, grandfather and family man. In his work a true professional always excellent work. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Liam’s death notice reads: “Dyer (Kinsale) on July 31st 2022 unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital following a tragic accident and surrounded by his loving family.”

He is predeceased by his loving wife Joan.

“Loving father of Sheila, Liam, Teddy and Fiona, devoted grandfather of Laura, Aleece, Rhea, Ellie-Mai, Patrick, and Freya, great-grandfather of Rowen and Julia, and brother of the late Louis, Brendan, Maura and Christopher.”

“Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Niall, Fiona's partner Bill, Liam's partner Regina, sister-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal accident.

They want to clarify the precise circumstances in which the pensioner fell from his mobility scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 0238852200 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800666111.