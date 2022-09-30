Tributes pour in for Irish-born soldier who died in England after being struck by car

Robert Myers, who died after being struck by a car in Hampshire, UK

The family of an Irish man who died after he was struck by a car in England have paid fond tributes to their son.

Police in the UK are investigating the death of Robert Myers after he was struck by a car in Hampshire last Sunday.

Mr Myers (39), who served as a soldier in the British army, was struck by a BMW at around 2.10pm last Sunday in an area known as Down Farm Lane, Headbourne Worthy village, two miles north of Winchester while walking.

Private Myers, a member of the Royal Logistics Corps based at Worthy Down in Hampshire and originally from Kilkenny, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital and passed away two days later.

Despite losing his life, his family ensured that his organs were donated giving the chance of living to four people.

Specialist police officers are liaising with Pte Myers’s family to support them.

His family in a statement issued by UK police described Pte Myers as a “Son, brother, friend, comrade. Robert is greatly missed by those who knew and loved him”.

"In life, Robert pursued new opportunities and found his happiness and fulfillment. In death, Robert gave the greatest gift, a chance at life to four people through organ donation,” they said.

Police spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary Sergeant Spencer Wragg of the Roads Policing Unit, said investigations into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.

Sgt Wragg explained that a motocross event was being held close to where the crash took place, adding: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision but may have left prior to police arrival to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Constabulary quoting reference number 44220380622.