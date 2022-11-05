Tributes pour in for ‘hero’ Dublin firefighter who helped save lives during tragic Stardust fire

Bill Redmond was one of the responders who were called to the nightclub in Artane on Valentine’s Day in 1981

Tributes have poured in for a hero Dublin firefighter who helped save lives while responding to the tragic Stardust fire.

Bill Redmond was one of the responders from Dublin Fire Brigade who were called to the nightclub in Artane on February 14th 1981.

Almost 800 people were in attendance at the Valentine’s Day disco, 48 of whom sadly died.

Taking to social media, Justice for the Stardust48 paid tribute to the Walkinstown man following his death on October 24th.

“Sad news, Firefighter Bill Redmond passed away recently. He was one of the many heroes who saved many lives by repeatedly entering the Stardust on the night 14th Feb 1981. Rest in Peace HERO."

His death notice reads: Redmond Bill (William), 24th October, 2022, St. Brendan’s Crescent, Walkinstown and formerly of Dublin Fire Brigade, Tara Street, D Watch.”

“Beloved husband of Winnie, loving dad of Bernadette, Liam and the late Trish and a much loved grandad of Thomas, Eric, Michael, Louise, Emma and Kelly.”

“Bill will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, sisters and brother Marie, Eileen and Tommy, in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours friends and former colleagues of the Dublin Fire Brigade.”

Paying tribute, one mourner said: “My sincere sympathy on hearing of the passing of dear Bill, he was a Gentleman and always so helpful and kind in the Art Class in the Greenhills Community Centre on Thursday mornings, sadly since Covid I wouldn’t have seen Bill as the class stopped! It was a pleasure to have know you Bill and May you rest in peace. My deepest Sympathy to your dear family at this sad and difficult time.”

Another remembered him as kind and fun.

“Uncle Billy - one of the kindest, funnest people around. He was great fun and I have the best memories of his tickle sandwiches growing up and our holidays in Rockets. (He always did the horse riding ) He always went out of his to help others and was so good to Nana and everyone in the family who needed him. He was a gem and we were so lucky to have him and will all miss his deeply.”

A former colleague shared: “Very sorry to hear of Billy's death I worked with him for years a very honest and decent gentleman. My condolences to his wife and family.”