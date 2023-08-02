Tributes pour in for ‘gentleman’ father-of-one killed in Tipperary lorry crash

“The world is a darker place without Mark in it; one of the world’s good people and a great support to myself and many others”

Heart-breaking tributes have been paid to a Limerick man described as ‘a gentle soul’, who died tragically following a two-vehicle collision this week.

Mark Mc Mullen (40s) sadly died when the van he was driving collided with a lorry on the N24 Limerick to Waterford road on the morning of Monday July 31.

The married father-of-one was travelling between Barne Lodge and Condon's Cross in Tipperary.

Mark was a former Garryowen rugby player who grew up in the Castletroy area, then later lived in Castleconnell, before moving to The Grove, Bruff.

He was predeceased by his mother Mary. He will be sadly missed by his father Tony, his heartbroken wife Jennifer and son Noah, as well as sister and brothers, parents-in-law Mike and Marian, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, work colleagues at Viatel, and ‘wide circle of friends’.

“My deepest condolences to all the family relations and friends, may Mark's gentle soul rest in peace,” said Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Gerald Mitchell.

Other tributes online included: “Condolences to Mark's wife and family. The world is a darker place without Mark in it; one of the world’s good people and a great support to myself and many others. He will be sorely missed. Thank you my friend for all your help. RIP.”

“Shocked to hear this awfully sad news tonight. I got to know Mark ten years ago. He was such a nice gentle and considerate guy. Mark was a big help to me and many more. My thoughts are with you tonight, big man. My prayers are with your wife, son, and all of your family and friends. Rest easy, champ,” said one heartbroken friend.

“Sincerest condolences to all Mark’s family. Mark was in my class in St. Clement’s way back in 1990. I can still see him in that tiny classroom we had, a cheeky grin and chomping into sweets before class started in the morning. Always up for a bit of craic. Rest in peace, Mark,” said another.

Further condolences on rip.ie included: “Heartbroken for Jenni, Noah, the McMullen and Raftery familie,s on the tragic and sudden loss of Mark. My sincere condolences to you. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May Mark rest in peace.”

Another read: “My sincere condolences to Mark’s wife Jennifer and his family at this sad time. Mark, it was a pleasure having you as a friend and past work colleague. I'm deeply saddened but will be forever grateful to have had you as a friend. Rest in forever peace, Mark.”

Funeral announcements have yet to be announced for Mr Mc Mullen.

