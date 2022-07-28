Tributes pour in for Galway teen (18) following tragic death in Canada

The family of Dylan Mullins are to repatriate his body home to Ireland for his funeral

Tributes have poured in for a Galway teen (18) who died in a road tragedy in Canada.

Dylan Mullins who previously resided in Galway and Tipperary, died on Monday, July 25.

He moved to Regina, Saskatchewan from Ireland with his parents Jacqui and Marc and his four younger siblings

A keen sportsman, Dylan previously played rugby and GAA with teams in Ireland.

Paying tribute, Gort RFC said that Dylan and his whole family were involved with the club.

“Our club was shocked and saddened yesterday when the news broke off Dylan's untimely tragic death.”

“Dylan was a gladiator from a young age until his family left for Canada. Marc also played and coached with the club and Jackie would be found buzzing in the kitchen making the tea every time there was a rugby game.”

“Our sincere condolences to all the Mullins family in this devastating time. May Dylan's soul rest in peace.”

Ardrahan GAA Club in Gort remembered the hurler as “larger than life”.

“[We] would like to extend our sincerest and deepest condolences to the Mullins family on the passing of Dylan on 25th July in a road traffic accident in Canada,” they said in a social media post.

The Mullins family

“To Dylan's parents, Jacqui and Mark, his brothers Joshua and Zach, his sisters Caoimhe and Saoirse and his extended family and friends, we offer our heartfelt sympathies to all of you on the devastating loss of Dylan.”

“Dylan was a larger-than-life young man and was a wonderful hurler with our club from age of 5 up to U14s when the family moved to Canada,” they continued.

“He played in our successful U14 Feile na nGael team in 2017. Ar dheis Dé a raibh a h-anam dílis. Le gach dea ghuí.”

In an online condolence book, friends, family and the community paid tribute to the young man, sharing their support with his family.

“So sorry to hear this sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with Dylan’s family and friends. May Dylan rest in peace,” one person said.

“Sending our sincerest condolences to Jacqui, Mark and Dylan’s siblings and all his family and friends. Too young to be taken from this life. Buddy, Nora Guerin and family,” added another.

A third shared: “I extend my sincere condolences to the Mullins family and to all who mourn the passing of Dylan, both at home and in Canada. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Following his untimely death, his family launched a fundraiser to raise money to repatriate his body to Ireland.

"At 6.30 pm on Monday evening Dylan said ‘love you, Mam, I won’t be late’ as he walked out of our home,” the GoFundMe reads.

“He was in a great mood, his usual happy and joking self, he was full of life. And that was the last time we saw him."

“The Mullins family want to take Dylan home to Ireland to be laid to rest in the soil that he was born on, where he took his first steps and where he is surrounded by the souls who love him from now until eternity,” they continued.

“He was a good boy who came from good stock and we want to do all that we can to make their time with their boy as comfortable as possible.”

With a target of $50,000, over $60,000 has been raised so far.

Dylan’s funeral details are yet to be announced.