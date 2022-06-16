Tributes pour in for Galway dad who died in tragic boating accident

The beloved Galway man died on Monday

Tributes have poured in for Niall Quinn who died in a tragic boating accident.

The Galway father-of-three passed away on Monday June 13th.

Paying tribute to the beloved local, his son’s GAA club, Oranmore Maree said: “Oranmore Maree GAA club wishes to send its sympathies to the Quinn family on the death of Niall.

“Deepest sympathies to Marcus, Aonghus, Mèabh, Jacinita and extended family and friends. Marcus is a valued member of our senior hurling team team.”

Tolka Rovers Basketball Club also shared a tribute to popular sailor.

“I would like to express our deepest sympathies on the untimely death of your dad, Niall.

“My memories of Niall from Creganna are of a very smart businessman and a nice guy who was always willing to help people.

“Our condolences to your mam, brothers and the Quinn family. May he rest in peace.”

One local recounted his kindness as he offered a Ukrainian family a place to stay.

“Our deepest sympathies to Niall's family, a lovely gentleman. A very kind and generous man, he has made one Ukranian family very happy and welcome by so generously offering them the use of a house, forever grateful,” the tribute read.

Many more shared fond memories, with Mr Quinn remembered as intelligent, kind and funny.

One person shared: “Deepest sympathies to Aonghus, Marcus, Méabh and all the family on your sorrowful loss. Niall's intelligence, humour, and encouragement of others to give sailing a go regardless of age, background, or ability, will long stand in memory.”

Another added: “I am very saddened to learn of Niall's death. I remember him in our all too brief acquaintance as a highly intelligent and interesting person.

“To his family I offer my sincerest sympathy at this time. Rest in peace, Niall.”

Another friend remembered him as a gentleman.

“Very sad days indeed,” the tribute began. “Sat with Niall on many occasions and enjoyed his strong quiet nature.A gentleman to the core. Our condolences to all his family.”

His death notice reads: “Quinn, Niall (Kileenaran, Ballindereen, Co. Galway), 13 June 2022) tragically, in a boating accident. Mourned by his sons, Aonghus and Marcus, his daughter, Méabh, their mother Jacinta, his sister Brid and his brothers, Conall, Padraig, Diarmuid, his many relatives and friends.

“He is predeceased by his parents, Roibeard and Kathleen, and his brother, Ian.”

Niall is reposing at his home in Kileenaran Kilcolgan H91V2C4 this Thursday evening from 4.30p.m. until 9.30p.m

Niall’s funeral cortege will begin its journey from his home on Friday at 12.30p.m. for a service at Shannon Crematorium at 2.00p.m.