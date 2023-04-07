Tributes pour in for ‘charming’ Irish US Marine veteran ahead of funeral in Co Kerry

Kyle Corkery, who had served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, was born in the US and raised in Ireland

A condolence page set up for an Irish American US Marine Corp veteran has been flooded with messages of sympathy ahead of his funeral in Co Kerry on Monday.

Kyle Corkery, who had served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, was born in the US and raised in Ireland.

He had recently been living in Colorado before his death on March 26.

According to his death notice on RIP.ie, Corkery, of Keelnabrack Lower, Glenbeigh, Kerry, was the “beloved son of Michael and Mary, dear brother of Blaine, and loving father of Charley".

The notice says that a reposing will be held this Saturday, April 8 at Flynn’s Funeral Home in Killorglin, Co Kerry.

A requiem mass will be held at St James’ Church in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry on Monday, April 10 followed by burial at Ballinakilla Cemetery.

The emotional post adds that Corkery will be "forever loved and missed by his heartbroken parents, brother Blaine, daughter Charley and her mother Nicole, his partner Ali, uncles Michael, Andrew, and Patrick, aunts Joan, Ina, Patricia, Margaret, and Anne, cousins, neighbours, and many friends in Ireland and the United States”

Corkery's family thanked people for their support and understanding.

In the condolences section hundreds of people have left messages for the Corkery family “on the sad passing of Kyle”.

“We are saddened to hear this news no words may god comfort you all at this most difficult time,” one reads.

Another adds: “Deepest sympathies to Mike, Mary, Blaine, Charley and all the extended family. Thinking of you all. May Kyle rest in peace.”

One person has written: “Our deepest condolences to you all. Words cannot express how your deepest pain & grief must be but know you are all in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Another adds: “Our sympathy to Michael, Mary, Blaine, Charley and extended family on the death of Kyle. A handsome charming boy, may he have eternal peace.

In the days after Corkery’s death, his friend Anthony O'Carroll launched a GoFundMe to help bring the veteran home to Ireland from the US.

By April 5, it had raised nearly €40,000, far surpassing its initial goal of €10,000.

On April 1, O'Carroll said in an update on the GoFundMe page: “On behalf of Mike, Mary, and Blaine, there isn’t words to describe the incredible response that has been seen since setting up the fundraiser.

“It’s difficult to describe just how much your gesture of support in their time of need means to them. To have a reminder from their friends and community that care for them that they are not alone in their grieving is immeasurable.

"When you're away abroad you always hear 'home is where the heart is' and the response from everyone at home proves this.

"Thank you for reaching out and sharing your condolences. It is only with the help of the wonderful people in their lives and community that they will be able to get through this."

O'Carroll added: "Once again thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for all your help.”