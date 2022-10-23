Tributes pour in for ‘beautiful’ Rodney Horan (21) as funeral plans announced

Rodney Horan (21) had been missing from Colooney, Co Sligo for five days before the search was stood down following the discovery of a man's body in the Cleveragh area.

Tributes are pouring in for a young Sligo dad who was found dead on Friday evening as his funeral details have been announced.

Rodney is “sadly missed” by his parents Audrey and Colm, siblings Alex and Sophie, son Jordan, fiancée Róisín, and grandparents Tommy and Petrina.

He will repose at his family’s home from 3pm to 8pm on Tuesday, October 25.

Rodney Horan. Photo: RIP.ie

A celebration of life and prayer service will take place at the family home at 10.30am on Wednesday October 26, followed by a private cremation.

Dozens of people have paid tribute to the young man online, with many remembering him as a “lovely lad”.

One person said: “Heartfelt sympathy to Rodney's parents, grandparents, his beautiful partner, baby boy, and all his wide network of friends. Sligo is devastated for you. Rip young man”.

Another wrote: “We are truly sorry on your heart breaking news. He was always lovely to meet, shy but pleasant. May Rodney rest in peace.”

Someone else said: “My sincere heartfelt condolences to Rodney's family, fiancée, and child. A horrific shock and heartbreak bravely borne by you all. May you all be blessed with the strength to get through this together.”

Many people who didn’t know Rodney personally left messages of support and condolences for his family.

One Galway woman said: “Condolences to all of Rodney’s family, his partner ,son and all his relatives and friends. I was hoping that Rodney would have been found safe and well but sadly it wasn’t so.

“I don’t know any of ye but I’m so sorry for all of you who loved Rodney and will miss him dearly.

“Nothing I can say will take away any of your pain but know that ye are being thought of as ye try to cope without yer (sic) beloved Rodney who has gone from this life way too soon. Rest in peace Rodney.”