Tributes pour in following sudden death of ‘sweetest’ young Longford woman

A midlands town has been left “absolutely heartbroken” following the sudden passing of a young woman who was “loved by everyone who met her”.

Twenty-year-old Ciara McKenna, from Longford town, died suddenly yesterday afternoon sparking a huge outpouring of heart-rending tributes on social media.

The former Scoil Mhuire student was a much loved and respected member of staff at local restaurant Take Two.

As a mark of respect, the popular Earl Street premises remains closed in the wake of the young Longford woman’s untimely passing.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we bring you the heart-breaking news of the sudden passing of our cherished member of staff, Ciara McKenna, RIP,” read the post.

“Our restaurant will remain closed on Monday 11th as a mark of respect.”

The news prompted a flood of equally poignant tributes and messages of support online from close friends and wider members of the public.

“One of the sweetest girls I have ever had the pleasure of growing up with,” one person wrote.

“Truly one of the sweetest angels I have ever known. Longford will be a different place without her.”

Those sentiments were echoed by umpteen others, many of which singled out the young woman’s good-natured and gracious persona.

“A beautiful lady, inside and out,” wrote one person.

“Ciara will be missed, her laughter, her smile was one of a kind.”

The bubbly and outgoing Longford woman had earlier this year enjoyed a short break to London barely 12 months after celebrating her Leaving Cert results.

“RIP Ciara McKenna,” read another tribute. “What a lovely girl who always had a smile on your face and a good word for everyone.

“It’s not going to be the same without you. This time last year we were celebrating your results and it was one of the great nights. Sleep well our angel, you will be missed so much.”