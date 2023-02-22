Tributes pour in after young Galway GAA player dies following Co Mayo crash

Jack Warde (18) had been seriously injured in the traffic collision and later passed away

A teenage Galway GAA player who died after he was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Co Mayo has been remembered as a “gentle soul” whose “kind and quite nature endeared him to all his teammates”.

Jack Warde's Dunmore MacHales GAA club posted the touching tribute after the 18-year-old passed away following the tragic incident on Tuesday, February 14.

He had been seriously injured in the traffic collision on the Ballindine to Irishtown Road and later died.

“The club would like to send its heartfelt condolences to the Warde family Knockatee on the untimely passing of Jack,” they wrote.

“To his father Michael, mother Catherine, sisters Chloe and Eshia, brother Michael, grandparents, uncles and aunts and extended family members we extend our deepest sympathies.”

They said Jack had represented Dunmore MacHales with distinction and won the James O’Toole and Eurospar cups at under 13 and under 14 level.

“He played predominantly as a wing back and his high fetching and long running style was a sight to behold,” they added.

“Jack’s kind and quite nature endeared him to all his teammates and management teams throughout his career with the club. May he rest in peace.”

Dunmore Community Council posted on its Facebook page: "Card Game Cancelled. Due to the tragic death of Jack Warde, grandson of Gerry Warde, we will be cancelling this week's Card Game in Dunmore.

“Young Jack and his good friend Shad started playing 25 with us this season. We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Gerry and all the Warde family at this very sad time. RIP Jack.”

On his RIP.ie page it states that the death has occurred of Jack Warde, aged 18, Knockatee, Dunmore, Galway, “tragically, following an accident”.

“Predeceased by his grandparents Kathleen and Martin Tevenan,” it reads.

"Beloved son of Catherine and Michael, sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his brother Mikey and sisters Chloe and Eshia, his grandparents Anne and Gerry, his many aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

It adds that Jack will be reposing at his home in Knockatee on Thursday, February 23 from 4pm to 8pm.

“Jack will make his final journey to the Church of Our Lady and Saint Nicholas, Dunmore for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday, followed by burial in the local cemetery,” it adds.

In the condolences section people have left numerous messages of sympathy including one that reads: “It breaks our hearts to think of your broken hearts. You must help each other And your faith will also help you.”

Another says: “To Catherine, Michael and family We are so Sorry for the loss of your beloved son Jack. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad and difficult time.”

One other offers their, “deepest sympathy to Catherine, Michael, Mikey, Chloe & Eisha, the extended Warde and Tevenan families on the untimely passing of your beloved Jack. May he rest in heavenly peace.”